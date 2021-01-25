Study: Roanoke a top national city in 2020 for relocating retirees

| By

A new study suggests that Roanoke was one of the top regions in the entire country last year for retirees who relocated from one state to another. Hire a Helper is an on-line site that connects users with local moving companies, and they have crunched some numbers that show more retirees are moving to Virginia than any other state — and Roanoke is among the reasons why. Spokesperson Jaclyn Lambert says relatively low taxes and cost of living are main contributors to the many moves into Virginia, and that helps Roanoke show up as the number-four city in the country for relocating retirees. Lambert says numerous positive magazine stories about the valley play a big role, often citing the region’s quality of life. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

Click here for the full study report.