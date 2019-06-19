Stopping the Brain Drain subject of regional study released today

The “Go Virginia” initiative in Region 2 – 18 jurisdictions including Roanoke, Lynchburg and the New River Valley – released the results of a study today it calls “Stopping the Brain Drain.” Erin Burcham with the Roanoke Regional Partnership says the study reveals there are assets that can help retain and attract talented professionals – but there’s also more work to be done. Common themes of the Go Virginia Region 2 study included calls for access to a larger talent pool, entry level applicants with more employable skills and specialized skill-sets like IT and engineering.

