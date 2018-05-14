Steger Creek relocating to Taubman; Kroger makeover at CS Corners

| By

Kroger has started a remodeling of the Cave Spring Corners store near the intersection of Brambleton Avenue and Electric Road. The $2.6 million makeover should be completed by the end of the year; it includes a new interior design, new flooring and track lighting.

*

Steger Creek – the fine gifts and collectibles shop on Starkey Road – is relocating to several locations in Roanoke, including the Taubman Museum of Art. The ribbon cutting there is May 31. Steger Creek will open another store in July at the restored Virginian Railway Passenger Station on Williamson Road – which has been looking for tenants.