State Police seek driver of abandoned vehicle, 5 children

From Virginia State Police: At 6:09 p.m.Friday (Sept 21), Virginia State Police stopped out with an abandoned, disabled vehicle on the northbound shoulder of Interstate 81 at the 133 mile marker in Roanoke County. The 1999 Oldsmobile Silhouette minivan is registered to Priscilla Sosebee, 31, who is wanted out of York County, S.C. She is believed to be traveling with 5 juveniles of unknown ages. She is a white female, 5’5 in height and weighs 120 lbs. For the children’s safety and welfare, Virginia State Police are trying to locate Sosebee. Anyone with information about Sosebee or has seen her in the Roanoke County or Dixie Caverns area is asked to please call #77 on a cell phone or 911 or 540-375-9500.