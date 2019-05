State police seek more info on wrong-way hit-run crash that killed two

From Virginia Station Police:

As the investigation into a fatal traffic crash that occurred May 3, 2019 at the Russell/Washington Countyline, the Virginia State Police is seeking the public’s assistance concerning the wrong-way driver involved in it. Anyone who may recall seeing a dark-colored 2003 Ford F-350 flatbed work truck with flashing amber lights on the cab (pictured at left) traveling the wrong way on Route 19 on the night of May 3, 2019, is encouraged to please contact VSP at 276-880-4238 or contact the investigating Special Agent by email at seth.sutherland@vsp.virginia.gov .The crash occurred Friday (May 3) at approximately 11:45 p.m. on Route 19 just inside Russell County at the Washington County line.