State Police investigating fatal vehicle crashes in Montgomery County

| By

MONTGOMERY Co, Va. – Virginia State Police Trooper T.E. Semones is investigating a two vehicle crash which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Saturday, (Aug 29), at 6:19 p.m. on the southbound side of Interstate 81 at the 119.2 mile marker in Montgomery County. A 2014 Jeep Cherokee was traveling south on Interstate 81, when the vehicle changed lanes from the center lane to the right lane, and struck a 2014 International tractor trailer in the rear. The Jeep then caught on fire.The driver of the Jeep was identified as Chelsea Rae King, 29, of Christiansburg, Va. Ms. King died at the scene.The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

Virginia State Police Trooper R. Kenley is investigating a two vehicle crash which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Saturday, (Aug 29), at 7:05 p.m. on the southbound side of Interstate 81 at the 120.4 mile marker in Montgomery County.A 2006 Infinity was traveling south on Interstate 81, when the vehicle struck a 2019 Mack tractor trailer in the rear.The driver of the Infinity was identified as David Thomas Tucker, 28, of Ca. Mr. Tucker was wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.