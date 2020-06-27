State Police continue investigation as man dies after gunfire exchange with police

| By

(from VSP) ROANOKE, Va. – At the request of Roanoke Police, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Salem Field Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday (June 25, 2020) afternoon. Once the state police completes its investigation, the findings will be turned over to the Commonwealth’s Attorney for final review and adjudication.

The incident began at approximately 3:14 p.m. outside an apartment complex on 35th Street Northwest in Roanoke. Roanoke Police were on patrol when they recognized two men standing outside the apartment complex. The two men were persons of interest regarding a shooting that had occurred earlier in the week at the same apartment complex. As the Roanoke officers approached the men, the two fled on foot. As the Roanoke officers pursued them on foot, one of the two male subjects turned and began shooting at the officers. The officers returned fire.

The shooter, Rasheed M. Moorman, 26, of Roanoke, Va., was struck and transported to Carillion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. The other male subject fled the scene on foot. No officers or residents at the apartment complex were injured during the exchange of gunfire. However, Moorman did fire a round into the Roanoke officers’ vehicle and into the window of a nearby apartment that was occupied by an adult and young child. Moorman’s handgun was recovered at the scene.