Star City Cornhole kicks off Dr Pepper Park season

Dr. Pepper Park at The Bridges kicks off the 2018 season with the return of the “Star City Cornhole” tournament this Sunday. Sponsor Hounds president Waynette Anderson says there is still time to sign your team up. Hear about that and the entire 2018 season at the Park below:

4-26 Waynette-Dr Pepper Park 2018