Stalking suburbs for food: bear outside Cave Spring business

| By

Black bears are eating all they can right now ahead of hibernation, and that means there are greater chances they will head into more populated areas in search of some easy meals. One was seen this month alongside a Brambleton Avenue office building in the Cave Spring area. Bears will try to increase their weight by almost one-third before winter hibernation. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

