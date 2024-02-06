Stabbing last night in Southeast Roanoke

Published February 6, 2024 | By Gene Marrano

(from Roanoke PD) On February 5, 2024 at approximately 9:15 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of an assault in the 1500 block of 9th Street SE. Responding officers located an adult male victim inside of a residence with what appeared to be a critical stab wound. Officers immediately rendered aid until Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel arrived. The man was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. 54 year old Vernon Stover of Roanoke, is being held in the Roanoke Adult Detention Center.

