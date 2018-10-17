SpringHill Suites cuts ribbon on makeover

Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea and other dignitaries were on hand to cut a ribbon this morning as SpringHill Suites by Marriott celebrated the completion of an 8-month conversion and makeover from the former Cambria Suites nameplate. There’s a new restaurant called “The Valley,” an indoor swimming pool and designated workspaces in every suite. Steve Clark is the general manager of the 127-suite hotel on Reserve Avenue. Clark says a partnership with the adjacent Virginia Tech-Carilion campus next store is has been very beneficial.

