Splash Valley will not open this season

| By

(from Roanoke County) Due to Virginia’s Phase 3 Coronavirus restrictions, Splash Valley Water Park will remain closed for the duration of the Summer 2020 season. Under Governor Ralph Northam’s executive order, hot tubs, spas, saunas, splash pads, spray pools, slides and interactive play features must remain closed. While these enhanced water features are some of Splash Valley’s most unique assets, the pool’s design does not allow for a partial opening under Phase 3 restrictions. All 2020 Season Passes purchased earlier this year will be automatically extended until September 2021. Pass holders may request a full check refund by calling (540) 387-6078 ext. 0.

Green Ridge Recreation Center’s indoor pool will re-open for limited use on Saturday, July 18 Portions of the pool including the lap lanes, current river, central swimming area and zero depth entry area will be available daily, according to the following schedule:

Monday to Thursday: 7:00 AM to 11:00 AM and 4:00 PM to 7:45 PM

Friday: 7:00 AM to 11:00 AM and 4:00 PM to 6:45 PM

Saturday: 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Sunday: 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM

The indoor sprayground, hot tub and water slides will remain closed. We expect water aerobics classes to continue on select weekdays beginning late July. A new pool-only daily admission pass will be available for $5 per person (ages 2 and under are free). For more information please visit www.GreenRidgeRecreationCenter.com.