Special session will cover familiar gun law ground — but to greater attention

| By

This week’s special General Assembly session on gun laws will cover proposals that state lawmakers generally consider every year — but never at a time when full public attention is paid to this one issue. Most proposals to tighten state gun laws died in committee this year, but there are calls this time for all such proposals to get full House and Senate votes. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

07-08 Gun Laws Wrap2-WEB