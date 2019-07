Southwest Virginia Mom Expo coming this Saturday

| By

Did you know that expectant mothers have the right to listen to the music of their choice as they go through labor and then give birth at a hospital? Its just one of many topics that will be covered at the Southwest Virginia “Mom Expo” on Saturday at the South Roanoke County Library. Saturday’s Mom Expo from 10 to 4 is FREE but reserve a space at eventbrite.com. Hear a complete in-studio conversation below – watch it on Facebook. Virginia Tech phD student Abby Steketee is one of the organizers.

7-22 Mom Expo