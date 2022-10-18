Southeast greenway murals get a ribbon cutting on Saturday morning

Neighbors, volunteers and greenway users are encouraged to attend a public celebration of three new murals located in Roanoke’s southeast portion of the Roanoke River Greenway this Saturday, October 22. There’s an 11am ribbon cutting underneath the 13th Street SE bridge near the parking lot. Local artist Jon Murrill created the large public works with help from Patrick Henry High School students – where Murrill is an art teacher. Local residents from the “I Heart SE” community group also pitched in to paint the public murals under the 13th St and 9th SE bridges. Besides the ribbon cutting with Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea on hand Murrill says other festivities are planned for Saturday morning at 11.