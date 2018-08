Some “DMV” web sites are fakes, and you pay more to use them

Virginia’s Department of Motor Vehicles wants to get the word out about web sites and processing fees. There are other sites that will process your DMV requests — but for an additional fee, and some people aren’t aware until it is too late. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones.

Click here for the Virginia DMV web site.