Socially-distanced Down by Downtown music festival returns in April

Sit in the sun at the all-outdoor venue where you and up to a small group of friends can snag space in the grass to yourselves. Pods can have up to four people and hillside grass seating can have up to 10 people. (All groups must maintain at least 6-feet of separation.) Canned beer bars by Starr Hill and Three Notch’d will allow for fast and safe service, and you can bring your own picnic or snacks. The Elmwood Park concert on April 17 features three regional bands runs and from 6 to 10 p.m. Tickets are just $10 a person and are on sale now at downbydowntown.com. Ticket sales will be limited to provide a safe space for attendees. “The Roanoke Outside Foundation developed a model for a safe, socially distanced concert during GO Fest,” said Julia Boas, events director for the Roanoke Outside Foundation.

Since 2002, Abbey Road LIVE! has been rocking the music of The Beatles. Initially a tribute to the monumental “Abbey Road” album, the band has expanded its repertoire to include more than 150 Beatles tunes, from all eras of the Fab Four’s career.Abbey Road LIVE! is not your typical look-alike Beatle tribute act. Don’t expect mop-top wigs and phony British accents. This band is about bringing some of the more complex Beatles music to life in a raw and spirited fashion, while remaining true to the original recordings. The Down by Downtown Music Festival coincides with the Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon on April 16-18. Participating venues in Down by Downtown include Elmwood Park Amphitheater, Martin’s Downtown, Big Lick Brewing Company, Starr Hill Pilot Brewery and Side Stage, Three Notch’d Brewing Company, Twisted Track Brewpub, Sweet Donkey Coffee House, and Berglund Center. Find the full lineup at downbydowntown.com