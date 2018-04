Six Salem City Council candidates battle for two seats on May 1

| By

WFIR has focused plenty of attention on the upcoming Roanoke City Council race, with in-studio live interviews scheduled with all 7 candidates, for the 2 available seats. But there’s another local City Council election – this one in Salem, and WFIR’s Gene Marrano has a look at each of the six candidates competing for 2 seats there on May 1st – here is a “Longer Listen”:

4-20 Salem City Council Longer Listen-WEB