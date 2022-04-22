Simulation day for students pursuing careers in medicine and health care

Classroom learning is a must for future health care professionals but sometimes there’s nothing like hands-on training – especially an interprofessional simulation where students work across disciplines. That happened today at the Carilion Clinic Center for Simulation in Roanoke, where Misty Flinchum is the director. Students from the Virginia Tech-Carilion School of Medicine and Radford University-Carilion dealt with emergency room scenarios with volunteers acting as patients, describing their symptoms.

