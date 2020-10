Signup early for Drumstick Dash; get hooded T-Shirt

The Roanoke Rescue Mission Drumstick Dash is virtual this year and can be run or walked anytime during the month of November. The first 2500 people who do register for the 5K fundraiser will also receive a hood shirt designed for running says race director Kevin Berry. Signup at Drumstick Dash dot-net. Berry says early packet pickup dates will be announced soon. Proceeds fund the Mission’s meal program all year long.

