Shortage of J& J vaccine not an issue in this region

Following a factory mixing problem in Baltimore that ruined 15 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine, the VDH says instead of an expected 125,000 doses of the J&J vaccine, the Commonwealth will receive only around 15,000 this week. Locally that doesn’t seem to be an issue, as WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports:

Morrow also says while the VDH has heard reports “anecdotally” about some adverse reactions to the J&J vaccine they do not appear to be widespread or severe – also noting that some recipients have had short term adverse reactions to the other vaccines as well.