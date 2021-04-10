Head on collision in Riner today

(from MontCo Emergency Services) Around noon today the Riner Volunteer Fire Department, Riner Volunteer Rescue Squad, and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash with injuries on Route 8. NRV 911 advised responding crews that there was a head on collision with possible entrapment. Firefighters arrived on scene to find two vehicles with heavy damage. Two patients were found in one of the vehicles and there was no entrapment. Fire and EMS crews treated both patients before they were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.