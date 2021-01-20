Shooting incident last night on Williamson Road.

(Roanoke PD) On January 19, 2021 [last night] at approximately 11:30 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 4300 block of Williamson Road NW. Responding officers located an adult male inside a residence with what appeared to be non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. Detectives are still working to determine the events leading up to the shooting. No arrests have been made at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.