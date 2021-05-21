Shooting incident in NW Roanoke

(from Roanoke OD) On May 20 at approximately 10:10 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 3700 block of Green Spring Avenue NW. Responding officers located an adult male with what appeared to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound inside a residence in the area. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. Officers determined that the shooting did not take place at the residence, but have not been able to locate the scene of the incident at this time.

No arrests have been made and this remains an ongoing investigation. No further information is available at this time. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.