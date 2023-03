Shooting in NW Roanoke this afternoon is non-fatal

On March 29, 2023 at approximately 3:30 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of shots fired in the 2000 block of Hanover Avenue NW. While officers were en route to the scene, they were notified that a person had been injured during the shooting. Responding officers located an adult male victim with what appeared to be non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.