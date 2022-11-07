Shooting fatality in NW Roanoke last night

(from Roanoke PD) On November 6 at approximately 9:30 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 700 block of 29th Street NW. Responding officers located an adult male victim outside of a residence in the area with what appeared to be critical gunshot wounds. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. Early this morning, officers were notified that the victim had succumbed to his injuries. His identity will be released after next-of-kin is properly notified.

Details about what led to the shooting are limited at this time. No suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made. This is an ongoing homicide investigation.