Shooting early this morning in downtown Roanoke parking garage

(From Roanoke PD) On August 21 at approximately 2:00 a.m., Roanoke Police were on patrol along Campbell Avenue SW when they heard several gunshots in close proximity. Officers headed towards the gunshots, ultimately locating a scene at a parking garage in the 30 block of Salem Avenue SW. Responding officers located evidence of a shooting, but no victims or suspects were located on scene. A short time after the initial call aired, officers were notified that an adult male with a gunshot wound had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital via personal vehicle. Officers responded to speak with the man, who was receiving treatment for what appeared to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Preliminary investigation indicates there was an altercation in the parking garage that led to the shooting. No arrests have been made regarding this incident at this time.