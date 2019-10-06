Several causes unite in Roanoke protests

| By

NEWS RELEASE: The Dumas Hotel Legacy, Inc and other local organizations will protest the VIRGINIA MANICIPAL LEAGUE and its member governments support of corporate greed, limiting reasonable gun legislation, eminent domain use, “dirty money” in politics, immigration reform, and limited access to the ballot box. The groups include:

REPRESENT ROANOKE VALLEY

DUMAS LEGACY CENTER (URBAN RENEWAL/RACIAL EQUITY)

PRESERVE SALEM

YOUR VOTE YOUR VOICE, INC.

POOR PEOPLE’S CAMPAIGN SWVA

These groups will be protesting the consequences of local government that is often more responsive to corporate agendas and not to the “everyday citizens”. The groups are representing efforts to purchase the Dumas Hotel, stop the Mountain Valley Pipeline, Voting Rights, Immigration Reform, Removing “Dirty Money” from politics, and promoting social justice in general.

The joint protest will occur over the next three days of the VML conference and end with a special effort to highlight the Governor’s compromising relationship with Dominion Energy (primary sponsor of this week’s conference). Governor Northam is scheduled to speak on Tuesday morning.

The Dumas Hotel Legacy, Inc. will highlight recent revelations that the City of Roanoke, Carilion, Virginia Tech and the Higher Education Center have been working to incorporate the Higher Ed Center “campus” aka Henry Street into the “Carilion/Virginia Tech Innovation Corridor. Your Vote Your Voice, Inc. will be coordinating a voter registration campaign effort over the three