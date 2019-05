Senior Alert for missing man with cognitive impairment who may need meds

NEWS RELEASE: THE VIRGINIA STATE POLICE HAS ISSUED A SENIOR ALERT ON BEHALF OF THE CITY OF FALLS CHURCH POLICE DEPARTMENT ON 05/01/2019 AT 8:43 AM. THE CITY OF FALLS CHURCH POLICE DEPARTMENT IS LOOKING FOR TAM T. NGUYEN, A/M, 73 YEARS OF AGE, WEIGHT 135, HEIGHT 5′ 6″, WITH BROWN EYES, BLACK HAIR. UNKNOWN CLOTHING DESCRIPTION.

HE IS BELIEVED TO BE DRIVING A TAN TOYOTA SIENNA, LICENSE PLATE VIRGINIA VRL-7214.

HE IS BELIEVED TO BE IN DANGER AND WAS LAST SEEN ON 04/30/2019, AT 1900 HOURS, LAST SEEN IN THE 300 BLOCK OF JAMES STREET IN FALLS CHURCH VIRGINIA.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: THE MISSING SENIOR SUFFERS FROM A COGNITIVE IMPAIRMENT AND MAY NEED MEDICATION, HIS DISAPPEARANCE POSES A CREDIBLE THREAT TO HIS HEALTH AND SAFETY. HE MAY NEED MEDICAL ATTENTION.

UKNOWN DIRECTION OF TRAVEL FOR SENIOR COULD POSSIBLY BE HEADING TO FLORIDA.

PLEASE CONTACT THE CITY OF FALLS CHURCH POLICE DEPARTMENT, LIEUTENANT SONYA RICHARDSON AT 703-241-5050 IF LOCATED.