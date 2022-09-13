Senate bill could include funds to replace Wiley Drive low water bridge

A joint statement today from U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine about $135 million dollars in federal funding for Virginia as part of pending government funding bills for Fiscal Year 2023. Included is $2.5 million dollars to replace the Wiley Drive low water bridge on the Roanoke River Greenway. $2 million would fund a study on where new passenger rail platforms should be located in the New River Valley. More than $400,000 is earmarked to help Roanoke’s Local Office on Aging upgrade its senior transportation system.