Second “Groceries Not Guns” coming June 25

The Roanoke NAACP, Roanoke Quaker Meeting, Roanoke City Police Department, and Grant Writer Catherine Stromberg are teaming up to put on the second “Groceries Not Guns” event where members of the community can give away their guns in return for gift cards worth from 150 to 250 dollars to purchase groceries. Event organizers hope “Groceries Not Guns” will reduce gun violence in an “unconventional way”. It will take place on June 25 from 11am to 3pm at the Melrose Community Center. Brenda Hale the President of the Roanoke Branch of the NAACP: