Seattle lawyer says Jeffrey still owes taxes, child support

Responding to a post from Robert Jeffrey Jr. on the WFIR news website – denying that he owes money to Colors Virginia magazine contributors – and a Roanoke Times story, Seattle lawyer Gabe Galanda said today that the Roanoke City Council candidate has NOT paid all his back taxes or paid all back child support owed, as he claims. Galanda has represented Jeffrey’s ex-wife. Galanda also says Jeffrey has been held in contempt of court for back child support – something he calls a highly unusual move. The Roanoke City Council election is on Tuesday.

