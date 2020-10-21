School up the road from Roanoke ranked top university in Virginia

A new study shows Washington and Lee University as the top university in Virginia. Hear more from WFIR’s Ian Price:
More detailed results of the Wallet Hub study can be found below:
Top 10 Colleges & Universities in Virginia
|1. Washington and Lee University
|6. Virginia Tech
|2. University of Virginia
|7. Eastern Mennonite University
|3. University of Richmond
|8. Randolph-Macon College
|4. College of William and Mary
|9. James Madison University
|5. Virginia Military Institute
|10. Hampden-Sydney College
Here’s a closer look at some of the top schools and how each performed in certain metrics:
School Snapshot: Washington and Lee University (1 = Best; 18 = Average; 35 = Worst):
- 1st – Admission Rate
- 33rd – Net Cost
- 1st – Student-Faculty Ratio
- 25th – On-Campus Crime
- 28th – Gender & Racial Diversity
- 2nd – Graduation Rate
- 1st – Post-Attendance Median Salary
School Snapshot: University of Virginia (1 = Best; 18 = Average; 35 = Worst):
- 2nd – Admission Rate
- 31st – Net Cost
- 24th – Student-Faculty Ratio
- 9th – On-Campus Crime
- 6th – Gender & Racial Diversity
- 1st – Graduation Rate
- 5th – Post-Attendance Median Salary
School Snapshot: University of Richmond (1 = Best; 18 = Average; 35 = Worst):
- 3rd – Admission Rate
- 34th – Net Cost
- 1st – Student-Faculty Ratio
- 26th – On-Campus Crime
- 7th – Gender & Racial Diversity
- 4th – Graduation Rate
- 3rd – Post-Attendance Median Salary
To view the full reports, please visit:
Best Colleges & Universities Overall: https://wallethub.com/edu/college-rankings/40750/
Best Colleges: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-colleges-in-the-us-ranking/40748/
Best Universities: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-universities-in-usa-ranking/39704/