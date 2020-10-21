School up the road from Roanoke ranked top university in Virginia

| By

A new study shows Washington and Lee University as the top university in Virginia. Hear more from WFIR’s Ian Price:

More detailed results of the Wallet Hub study can be found below:

Top 10 Colleges & Universities in Virginia

1. Washington and Lee University 6. Virginia Tech 2. University of Virginia 7. Eastern Mennonite University 3. University of Richmond 8. Randolph-Macon College 4. College of William and Mary 9. James Madison University 5. Virginia Military Institute 10. Hampden-Sydney College

Here’s a closer look at some of the top schools and how each performed in certain metrics:

School Snapshot: Washington and Lee University (1 = Best; 18 = Average; 35 = Worst):

1 st – Admission Rate

– Admission Rate 33 rd – Net Cost

– Net Cost 1 st – Student-Faculty Ratio

– Student-Faculty Ratio 25 th – On-Campus Crime

– On-Campus Crime 28 th – Gender & Racial Diversity

– Gender & Racial Diversity 2 nd – Graduation Rate

– Graduation Rate 1st – Post-Attendance Median Salary

School Snapshot: University of Virginia (1 = Best; 18 = Average; 35 = Worst):

2 nd – Admission Rate

– Admission Rate 31 st – Net Cost

– Net Cost 24 th – Student-Faculty Ratio

– Student-Faculty Ratio 9 th – On-Campus Crime

– On-Campus Crime 6 th – Gender & Racial Diversity

– Gender & Racial Diversity 1 st – Graduation Rate

– Graduation Rate 5th – Post-Attendance Median Salary

School Snapshot: University of Richmond (1 = Best; 18 = Average; 35 = Worst):

3 rd – Admission Rate

– Admission Rate 34 th – Net Cost

– Net Cost 1 st – Student-Faculty Ratio

– Student-Faculty Ratio 26 th – On-Campus Crime

– On-Campus Crime 7 th – Gender & Racial Diversity

– Gender & Racial Diversity 4 th – Graduation Rate

– Graduation Rate 3rd – Post-Attendance Median Salary

To view the full reports, please visit:

Best Colleges & Universities Overall: https://wallethub.com/edu/college-rankings/40750/

Best Colleges: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-colleges-in-the-us-ranking/40748/

Best Universities: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-universities-in-usa-ranking/39704/