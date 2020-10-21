School up the road from Roanoke ranked top university in Virginia

Published October 21, 2020 | By Ian Price

A new study shows Washington and Lee University as the top university in Virginia. Hear more from WFIR’s Ian Price:

10-21 Top Schools WRAP-WEB

More detailed results of the Wallet Hub study can be found below:

Top 10 Colleges & Universities in Virginia

1. Washington and Lee University 6. Virginia Tech
2. University of Virginia 7. Eastern Mennonite University
3. University of Richmond 8. Randolph-Macon College
4. College of William and Mary 9. James Madison University
5. Virginia Military Institute 10. Hampden-Sydney College

Here’s a closer look at some of the top schools and how each performed in certain metrics:

School Snapshot: Washington and Lee University (1 = Best; 18 = Average; 35 = Worst):

  • 1st – Admission Rate
  • 33rd – Net Cost
  • 1st – Student-Faculty Ratio
  • 25th – On-Campus Crime
  • 28th – Gender & Racial Diversity
  • 2nd – Graduation Rate
  • 1st – Post-Attendance Median Salary

School Snapshot: University of Virginia (1 = Best; 18 = Average; 35 = Worst):

  • 2nd – Admission Rate
  • 31st – Net Cost
  • 24th – Student-Faculty Ratio
  • 9th – On-Campus Crime
  • 6th – Gender & Racial Diversity
  • 1st – Graduation Rate
  • 5th – Post-Attendance Median Salary

School Snapshot: University of Richmond (1 = Best; 18 = Average; 35 = Worst):

  • 3rd – Admission Rate
  • 34th – Net Cost
  • 1st – Student-Faculty Ratio
  • 26th – On-Campus Crime
  • 7th – Gender & Racial Diversity
  • 4th – Graduation Rate
  • 3rd – Post-Attendance Median Salary

To view the full reports, please visit:

Best Colleges & Universities Overall: https://wallethub.com/edu/college-rankings/40750/

Best Colleges: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-colleges-in-the-us-ranking/40748/

Best Universities: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-universities-in-usa-ranking/39704/

