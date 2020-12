Santa Claus Christmas Crawl through Vinton tomorrow

With the Christmas parade canceled, the town of Vinton is getting creative with a Santa Claus Christmas Crawl. WFIR’s Ian Price has more:

12-07 Claus Crawl WRAP-WEB

Angie Chewning gives a quick overview of the neighborhoods that Santa Claus will crawl through:

