Salvation Army will close its Red Shield Lodge

A decline in homelessness and a focus on utilizing resources elsewhere means that after almost 40 years the Salvation Army’s Red Shield Lodge homeless shelter on Salem Avenue in Roanoke will close on April 30th. Captain Andy Seiler also says a multi-agency drive to place more people in permanent housing has brought overnight stays from 60 a night down to around 12 in recent months. The Salvation Army-Roanoke is preparing to open a transitional day center for 18 to 24 year olds later this year.

