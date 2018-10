Salvage Dawgs marathon on Discovery Channel tomorrow; new episodes October 14

More exposure for Black Dog Salvage – and for the Roanoke area – courtesy of the Discovery Channel, which will run the second of three scheduled “Salvage Dawgs” TV marathons on the basic cable Discovery Channel tomorrow from 8-am until 2-pm. New episodes will air starting October 14 on the DIY network. Hear our full length in-studio interview below with Black Dog Salvage co-owners Mike Whiteside and Robert Kulp:

