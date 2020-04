Salt Foot Sanctuary offering “Pamper Packs”

| By

With the Salt Foot Sanctuary at Hotel Roanoke shuttered due to COVID-19 and social distancing mandates – and the Tour Roanoke minibus not running either – Larry Landolt and company came up with another idea to generate some cash flow. Via social media they are now selling Stay-at-Home “Pamper Packs”:

WFIR-AMNE-WEB