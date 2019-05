Salem’s mayor addresses taxes, city manager search

| By

Salem Mayor Randy Foley appeared live on today’s Roanoke Valley Morning News, where topics ranged from a pending tax increase vote to the status of a search for a new city manager. Foley says additional funding is needed to pay for long-sought improvements to Salem High School and other capital projects — and there are reasons city manager search has not yet progressed very far. Here is the full conversation:

05-23 Foley Live-WEB