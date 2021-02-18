Salem Red Sox release 2021 schedule; delayed season starts in May

Baseball is coming back – the Salem Red Sox have released the 2021 season schedule in the new Low-A East league they are a part of. Due to limited travel this season as a COVID safety precaution the Sox will compete mainly in the Northern Division – where they will play the Lynchburg Hillcats 36 times. The Salem Red Sox season opener isn’t until May 4th due to a delayed spring training and the 120 game season will conclude on September 19th. General Manager Allen Lawrence is just happy to be back in the game after last year’s hiatus:

Click on link below to see 2021 scheduleL

https://img.mlbstatic.com/milb-images/image/upload/milb/qxvwd93cem0axnyqyr5q.pdf