Salem reaches 100 NCAA championships this weekend – in last 30 years

| By

The City of Salem will reach a milestone this weekend – it will reach and top 100 NCAA Championship events covering 12 different sports, after hosting the Division III Men’s and Women’s Soccer Championships this weekend on the Roanoke College campus to reach 101. It all started in December 1993 with the first of 25 straight Amos Alonzo Stagg D-3 football championship games. The 50th Stagg Bowl returns to Salem on December 15th. The Old Dominion Athletic Conference has co-hosted many of those title events.