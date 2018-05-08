Salem police ask for help to locate murder suspect after Go Mart shooting

| By

There’s a manhunt underway after a fatal overnight shooting. The Salem Police Department suspects 32-year-old Mark Bell of shooting and killing another man just after 2 AM at the GoMart on West Main Street, just down the road from the Wal-Mart. Authorities say 29-year-old Angela Woolwine was with the victim at the time of the shooting. She’s facing multiple charges and is being held without bond.

From Salem Police Department: Salem Police are asking that anyone having information concerning the whereabouts of Mark Allen Bell to contact them immediately. The 32-year-old Roanoke man is suspected of shooting and killing another male early this morning on West Main Street in Salem.

At approximately 2:04 a.m., Salem Police Officers responded to the 1900 block of West Main Street in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival at the Go Mart convenience store, officers located a male subject in the parking lot suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he later died, as a result of the shooting.

Bell is charged with Second Degree Murder, Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, Reckless Handling of a Firearm and Discharge a Firearm within the City Limits.

After further investigation, a female who was with the victim at the time of the shooting, Angela Woolwine, 29, of Roanoke, was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute. She is being held at the Roanoke County-Salem Jail on a secured bond.

Anyone with information on Mark Allen Bell’s whereabouts can contact the Salem Police Department at 540-375-3010.