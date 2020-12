Salem Museum’s “Home Alive in ’45” event set for tomorrow

In celebration of the 75th anniversary of the end of World War Two, the Salem Museum has curated artifacts from the 1940s era that will be on display during a special event tomorrow. Particularly, they plan to highlight what Christmas was like after the war ended in 1945. WFIR’s Rachel Meell has more:

12-18 Salem Museum Wrap