Salem Half Marathon is one month away – there’s a new medal for finishers

The Salem Half Marathon is exactly one month away. Two nights ago a brand new finisher’s medal was revealed at Olde Salem Brewery. Race director Molly Bullington says everyone who runs the half marathon, the 8-K race or the kid’s fun run will get some version of the colorful and larger medal.Bullington says they hope to see about 600 runners and walkers turn out for the 3rd annual race day on October 13th. Register on-line at salemhalfmarathon.com

