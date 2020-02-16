Salem fire displaces one person

(from City of Salem) The Salem Fire & EMS Department responded to a residential structure fire at 1006 West Riverside Drive (Lot 68) at approximately 11:23 p.m.Saturday night. One person was home at the time of the fire and escaped without injury. The first units arrived within five minutes of receiving the call and found heavy smoke coming from the eaves of a mobile home.

The fire was located inside a utility closet and was brought under control within seven minutes of the arrival of the first units.The building did sustain fire and smoke damage, but the fire was contained to the utility closet. The Salem Fire Marshal’s Office ruled the fire accidental and has estimated the damage to be $10,000. One resident was displaced and is being assisted by family.