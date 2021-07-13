Salem Fair a big hit again despite the glitches

Officials in Salem say attendance and revenue were once again steady at the Salem Fair, which closed out its 33rd year on Sunday night – despite some post-pandemic uncertainty, a few bouts of rain and an unexpected act of gun violence on opening night. The free gate fair welcomed several hundred thousand visitors from the region between June 30th and July 11th. July 4th was the second busiest day in the Salem Fair’s history. Carey Harveycutter is the Salem Fair manager:

“Our fair fans are very loyal, and their loyalty was tested this year more than ever,” says Wendy Delano, Salem Director of Civic Facilities. “We appreciate everyone working with us on the necessary updates to our admission policy and security measures, after the fair was already underway, and for not letting a senseless incident define the region’s most popular summer attraction.”