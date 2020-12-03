Salem Christmas parade canceled; tree lighting date moved to Saturday

| By

The reimagined Salem Christmas Parade, which is traditionally held on Main Street and sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Salem, was supposed to take place at the Salem Civic Center parking lot this Friday night in a safe and socially distant manner. Unfortunately, the ominous forecast of a cold and persistent rain on Friday night has forced the parade’s cancellation.

“The members of the Kiwanis Club and city workers from a number of departments have worked tirelessly to create this alternative parade and keep folks safe,” says Jim Paxton, Salem Kiwanis Club President-elect and Parade Committee Head. “The one thing we cannot control is the weather, so we made a unified decision to cancel it in the best interest of the participants and attendees. The Kiwanis Club appreciates everyone who tried his or her best to make this a success.”

While the parade will not be rescheduled, Salem’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting has been moved from Friday night at 6 p.m. to Saturday, December 5, at 5 p.m. at the Salem Farmers Market. This event will be shown on Facebook LIVE Saturday evening, as well.

“We hate that the parade had to be cancelled, but Salem still has many great holiday events lined up in the coming weeks,” says John Shaner, Salem Parks and Recreation Director. “We hope families will take time to enjoy these in a safe manner and appreciate what we have to offer.”