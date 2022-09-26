Salem breaks ground for $27 million Moyer Complex makeover

The City of Salem broke ground today on a 27-million-dollar upgrade and renovations at the Moyer Sports Complex. New pickleball courts, a state-of-the-art playground and much-needed additional parking lots are all part of the Moyer upgrade. Salem officials say around 250,000 people annually attend events at the Moyer Sports Complex, where numerous Division 2 and 3 college softball championships have been held. At the flagship softball multi-field venue, director of Parks and Recreation John Shaner says besides the tower in the center everything else will be new.