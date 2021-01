RU doctor discusses deceased Bobcat kitten scientific journal study

A Radford University doctor behind a scientific journal study documenting a deceased Bobcat kitten that was turned into the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke is discussing why the case was so unique. WFIR’s Ian Price has that story:

