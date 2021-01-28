New Roanoke Valley COVID cases decline but remain above summer levels

The number of new reported COVID-19 cases in the region is on a downward trend from earlier this month, but it remains above the levels seen last spring and summer. The Virginia Department of Health reports 128 new Roanoke valley cases in the latest 24-hours, three more hospitalizations and one new death. Here is the daily breakdown :

Roanoke City:

6,687 cumulative cases (+50)

116 cumulative deaths

165 current hospitalizations

Roanoke County:

6,248 cumulative cases (+60)

76 cumulative deaths (+1)

117 current hospitalizations (+1)

Salem:

1,685 cumulative cases (+7)

33 cumulative deaths

47 current hospitalizations (+2)

Botetourt County:

1,813 cumulative cases (+11)

21 cumulative deaths

45 current hospitalizations