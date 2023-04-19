RSO’s “Painted Violins” fundraiser-awareness campaign returns

| By

The Roanoke Symphony Orchestra’s “Painted Violins” fundraiser is also designed to draw awareness to youth music education programs in local schools. Local artists displayed their styles while painting a handful of violins that will be raffled off. The money raised will support youth string programs. Raffle tickets for the painted violins can be ordered on the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra website there’s also a meet and greet Happy Hour with the artists at Hotel Roanoke next Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30pm. RSO executive director David Crane was live in studio this morning with Community & Education Director Hannah Cox. Hear the complete conversation about the Painted Violins initiative below; watch it on Facebook.